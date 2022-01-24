My experience can make a difference: Chris Walker

CHENNAI

24 January 2022 00:52 IST

New foreign coach all praise for the talent of Indian players

England’s Chris Walker, the newly-appointed foreign coach of the Indian senior squash team, strongly feels he can make a difference, thanks to his experience as a top-class singles and doubles player (he was World No. 4 in singles in 1996 and a two-time Commonwealth Games doubles medallist) and as a former coach with the USA men’s team for nearly eight years.

“India is a great talent with wonderful players. They have good experience in singles and doubles. Along with my experience in singles and doubles (1997 World men’s doubles & mixed doubles champion and bronze medals in men’s doubles and mixed doubles in 1998 & 2002 Commonwealth Games respectively), medal opportunities await India in the World doubles championships, CWG and Asian Games,” Walker told The Hindu on Sunday from New York.

Visit in April

Walker said he is contemplating visiting Chennai after the World doubles championships (Glasgow, April 5 to 9) to be with the Indian squad for the National camp.

Advertising

Advertising

“I am really excited. My major task will be to get the players on the same page, get them play their best squash and make them all fired-up for the big events.

“And of course, guide them on the technical and tactical parts of their game,” said the 54-year-old, whose contract will end after the 2002 Asian Games in September.