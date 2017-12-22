Muthu and Shubham excel

The Army Yachting Node (Mumbai) pair of P.P. Muthu and Shubham Patel sizzled on the 470 class boat, winning all the three races, on the first day of the senior National and youth sailing championships at the Krishnapatnam Port here on Friday.

An Olympic class boat, the 470 requires more technique than fitness and the 38-year-old Muthu, a five-time National champion, guided his younger partner Shubham when shifty winds made things difficult. “The competition is tough as there are lot of good sailors. We have to be consistent in the remaining three days,” said Muthu.

Nethra Kumanan of TNSA dominated the women’s laser radial section, winning the second and third races while finishing second in the first. “My boat capsized in the downwind in Race 1, but I caught up in the upwind,” said Nethra.

Gitesh and Jerome Kumar (both Army Yachting Node, Mumbai) are leading in laser standard and RS:X (windsurfing) categories.

Gitesh overcame stiff competition from Upamanyu Dutta and Vishnu Saravanan to finish fourth, second and first in the three races. Jerome bagged the first place in the first two races while ending up third in the last race.

The conditions weren’t difficult but challenging with winds measuring between 10 and 15 knots and waves reaching up to 2m.

The results (provisional placings after best of three races in each category): Seniors: Men: Laser Standard: 1. Gitesh (AYN, Mumbai), 2. Vishnu Saravanan (AYN), 3. Upamanyu Dutta (INWTC Mumbai). 49er: 1. Sandeep Jain & Munna Pandit (AYN), 2. Brigraj Verma & Pankar Kumar (INSA/NST), 3. Narendra Singh Rajput & Satyaranjan Rout (AYN). 470: 1. P.P. Muthu & Shubham Patel (AYN), 2. Ayaz Shaikh & Mahesh Chandra Yadav (AYN), 3. Virendra Singh & Sudanshu Shekar (INSA/NST). Finn: 1. Swatantra Singh (AYN), 2. Vivek (AYN), 3. M. Naven Kumar (AYN). RS:X: 1. S. Jerome Kumar (AYN), 2. K. Arjun Reddy (AYN), 3. Manpreet Singh (AYN).

Women: Laser Radial: 1. Nethra Kumanan (TNSA), 2. Ramya Saravanan (CESC Pune), 3. Tanu Bisen (NSS Bhopal).

Youth: Optimist: 1. R. Neelanand (TNSA), 2. Navyn Prabhakar (TNSA), 3. Ritika Dangi (NSS Bhopal). Laser 4.7: 1. Vivin Vinil (INWTC, Mumbai), 2. Naveen Kumanan (TNSA), 3. Aniketh Rajaram (TNSA).