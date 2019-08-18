Mumbai to host World Youth chess meet

The world’s second youngest GM R. Praggnanandhaa (14) from India, will be taking part at the World Youth chess championship, to be held here from October 1 to 13. Divya Deshmukh will spearhead India’s challenge in the girls’ category.

The world’s best talent in under-14, u-16 and u-18 categories will be on view.

An honour

“Hosting an event of this quality is an honour for India,” said Dr. Parinay Fuke, chairman of the organising committee and minister of state for PWD, Forest and Tribal Development.

The tournament is being held under the aegis of the All-India Chess Federation and organised by the All-Marathi Chess Association. Players from 62 countries have confirmed their participation, including Russia, USA, France, Italy and Azerbaijan, to name a few major chess playing nations.

“India has excelled in chess at the youth level, bagging podium places since the World Youth event in 2004. We thank FIDE for this opportunity and look forward to hosting this prestigious tournament,” said tournament director Ravindra Dongre.