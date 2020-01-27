Mumbai enters quarterfinals

Kollam: Mumabi rode on Priya Dubey’s hat-trick to crush Telangana 7-0 and qualified for the quarterfinals in the B division of the 10th National senior women’s hockey championship at the National Games Hockey stadium here on Monday. Priya scored in the 22nd, 39th and 49th minutes as Mumbai topped Pool A with its second win.

Patiala and UCO Bank WHA also qualified as winners of Pool E and D respectively. Patiala defeated Bihar 4-1 in the crucial match to qualify for the quarterfinals.

A flurry of goals in the third and fourth quarters enabled UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy to beat Delhi 5-0.

In Pool H, Sports Authority of Gujarat HA kept its quarterfinal hopes alive after a crushing 6-1 win over Himachal.

The results:

Mumbai 7 (Priya Dubey 22, 39, 49, Ruqqaiya Shaikh 38, Payal Sawat 31, Althea Almeida 43, Resham Mahadik 57) bt Telangana 0.

Patiala 4 ( Mandeep Kaur 1, Taranpreet Kaur 3, Sumanpreet Kaur 7, Sukhveer Kaur 24) bt Bihar (Aprajita Kumari 25).

UCO Bank WHA 5 (Radha 14, Pooja 42, Arthi 46, Deepti 53, Anjali Devi 56) bt Delhi 0.

Sports Authority of Gujarat HA 6 (Shivangi Solanki 48, 57, Prachi Patel 11, Maitry Ramwala 18, Parmeshwari Shah 43) bt Himachal (Pinki 51).