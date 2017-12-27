Mulyo Handoyo unlikely to return to India

Indonesian coach Mulyo Handoyo, whose services were roped in by the Sports Authority of India early this year, is unlikely to return to India and continue to assist chief national coach P. Gopi Chand, according to a senior official of the Badminton Association of India.

The BAI official, who was involved in the process of bringing Mulyo who coached the legendary Taufiuk Hidayat to Olympics gold, informed The Hindu that the Indonesian coach went home with the specific purpose of being with his family but it is almost clear that he has decided not to come back.

“Though officially, there is no communication as yet from Mulyo, it is obvious that he is not certainly in the mood to resume the duties,” the BAI official said. “In fact, from our information, he has already taken up the assignment as the chief coach of Singapore,” he added.

In fact, Mulyo left a few days ago from the Gopi Chand Academy in Hyderabad where he had been an integral part of the long-term coaching programme working coordination with Gopi with the specific objective of India winning a badminton gold in the 2020 Olympics.

“This can be a major blow to India’s preparations for the major events lined up especially next year when the Commonwealth and the Asian Games are scheduled besides the Worlds and many Super Series as usual. For he played a significant role, particularly, in men’ singles players from India like K. Srikanth reaching a career-best run winning four Super Series titles,” the BAI official said.

“Though his training sessions were long and demanding, no one complained and actually enjoyed them. Many including Srikanth, Sindhu acknowledged Mulyo’s contribution to their success stories this year. It will be a huge task again for Gopi to focus on both men’s and women’s singles with such a hectic schedule ahead,” he said.

Interestingly, Saina Nehwal, the London Olympics bronze medallist, who parted ways with Gopi returned to his Academy after this year’s Worlds apparently because of Mulyo’s successful training programme which was yielding very good results.

Gopi, who acknowledged Mulyo’s contribution, was not keen to engage in any talk on the subject, apparently preferring the waiting game to get a clear picture at the earliest.

Will there be a shift in equations again among the big guns of Indian badminton again will be known very soon.