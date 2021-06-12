Mrudul takes lead ; Anadkat shocks Prithu

New Delhi

12 June 2021 00:00 IST

Second seed Mrudul Dehankar upstaged top seed Savitha Shri in the sixth round and went on to lead with 6.5 points after seven rounds of National girls (under-18) rapid online chess championship on Friday.

In the open section, seven players shared the lead at six points. For the second day, top seeded Grandmaster Prithu Gupta (4.5 points) ended up losing a game. Gujarat’s Anadkat Kartavya beat Prithu in the sixth round.

The standings (after seven rounds):

Open: 1-7. V. Pranav, Sankalp Gupta, Vedant Panesar, Aronyak Ghosh, Koustav Chatterjee, M. Pranesh and Raja Rithvik (6 points each).

Girls: 1. Mrudul Dehankar (6.5 points), 2-4. Siri Chandana, V, Rindhiya, Bristy Mukherjee (6 each), 5-9. Riya Mishra, Savitha Shri, Dhyana Patel, G. Kheethi and S. Vijayasubhasri (5.5 points).