MRF National racing: Tanveer rides to a delightful double on dirt track

June 11, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Coimbatore:

Rayan Rozario

Mysuru’s Abdul Wahid Tanveer on his way to completing a sweet double in the MRF National Dirt Track racing at the Codissia grounds, Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan

It was all about skill, patience, grit and determination. Abdul Wahid Tanveer showed all of them on his way to a sweet double in the premier SX1 class of the MRF FMSCI National Dirt Track racing, the season’s opening round, at the Codissia grounds here on Sunday.

The big boy from Mysuru has seen the best and worst of dirt in the supercross and rally shows for many years. So this stage wasn’t new for him. He kept it safe and smooth on the corners to start the day with a commanding win.

He was a bit shaky though at the start of the second, the last race of the day. Tanveer was caught in the crowd and fighting fourth, but wriggled his way to the top in the third lap of the ten-lap event. From then on, there was no stopping him.

“I am happy to start the season with a double. I made it a point to take it easy when the others were making aggressive moves. It’s all about being very smooth in the corners and pacing it when required. It worked well today,” said Tanveer after clinching the double.

GUTS & GLORY: The girls showing their grit in the exclusive ladies class in the MRF National Dirt Track. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan

The results (provisional):

SX1 Group A (Upto 500cc): Moto 1 (10 laps): 1. Abdul Wahid Tanveer (Mysuru), 20pts; 2. Shlok Ghorpade (Satara) 17; 3. Prajwal Vishwanath (Bengaluru) 15. Moto 2: 1. Abdul Wahid Tanveer 20; 2. Rugved Barguje (Pune) 17; 3. Ishan Shanbhag 15.

SX2: Group A (Private Experts, upto 50cc): Moto 1: 1. Shlok Ghorpade (Satara) 20; 2. K. Manikandan (Coimbatore) 17; 3. Sinan Francis (Ernakulam) 15. Moto 2: 1. Shlok Ghorpade 20; 2. Abdul Latheef (Palakkad) 17; 3. K. Manikandan 15.

Indian Novice (Group CC, upto 260cc): Moto 1: 1. D. Sachin (Bengaluru) 20; 2. Mohd. Zaheer (Bengaluru) 17; 3. Faraz Pasha (Chamrajnagar) 15.

Indian Experts: Group C, upto 260cc: Moto 1: 1. Imran Pasha (Mysuru) 20; 2. Varun Kumar (Coimbatore) 17; 3. K. Sasikumar (Coimbatore) 15. Moto 2: 1. D. Sachin 20; 2. Imran Pasha 17; 3. Faraz Pasha 15.

Private Experts: Group C, upto 260cc: Moto 1. J. Abhishek (Coimbatore) 20; 2. L. Nathan (Coimbatore) 17; 3. Mohd. Zaheer 15.

Indian Experts: Group C, 261-550cc: Moto 1: 1. Rohit Shinde (Baramati) 20; 2. Mohd. Zaheer 17; 3. Sreekanth Komana (Kochi) 15.

Ladies: Group C, upto 260cc: Moto 1: 1. Rhyana Bee (Chennai) 20; 2. Tanaya Singh (Pune) 17; 3. Tanika Shanbhag (Satara) 15.

