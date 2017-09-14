MoU for dope-free supplements

The National Anti-Doping agency (NADA) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have signed a memorandum of understanding to ensure availability of safe and dope-free dietary and nutritional supplements for sports professionals.

The MoU, signed in Delhi on Thursday, will primarily help in providing guidance on the use of and labelling/claims for supplements/products for special dietary purposes meant for sports, undertaking surveillance and enforcement activities for sports-nutrition supplements and products and building capacity of the regulatory staff for effective surveillance and enforcement activities.

A working group, mainly comprising members of the FSSAI scientific panel and NADA representatives, has been formed to work in this direction.

“This holistic effort aims to provide an ecosystem of safe food for sports professionals across the country. It is one of the significant steps for NADA to ensure healthy and safe supplements for competing athletes,” said NADA director general Navin Aggarwal.