Motivated Bhullar back in action

Gaganjeet Bhullar.

Ballymena (Northern Ireland)

23 September 2020 23:50 IST

Joins Shubhankar for the Irish Open

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar is set to return to action after more than six months as he tees up at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open this week.

The nine-time winner on Asian Tour, and one-time winner on European Tour, Bhullar last played on the Tour in March at the Malaysia Open.

Also in the field is Shubhankar Sharma, who got back to action with the Hero Open, the second event on the UK swing after the European Tour re-started in June.

Advertising

Advertising

Bhullar, whose sole win on European Tour came at the Fiji International in 2018, plays with Englishmen Ashley Chesters and Steve Brown.

Shubhankar plays with Dane Joachim Hansen and England’s David Law at the Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Northern Ireland.

Excited

Bhullar, who reached Europe earlier this week, said, “I am really excited to get back on tour.

“But I think this break was very much needed for me. I am feeling more motivated and ready for the tour.”