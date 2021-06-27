Other Sports

More tests likely for Indian athletes

Japan plans to ask Olympic athletes from India and five other countries hit hard by the Delta variant of the Coronavirus to have daily tests for seven days before leaving for the Games, a Japanese newspaper said on Sunday.

Currently, all overseas athletes are being asked to have tests twice during the four-day period before their departure for the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to start on July 23.

Other countries

The Japanese government aims to enforce the new rule, which will be applied to athletes from India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, into effect on July 1, Yomiuri Shimbun reported, without citing sources.

Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Friday that a member of the Ugandan team who tested COVID-19 positive upon arrival had the Delta variant, adding to concern the Games may trigger a new wave of infections.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2021 9:38:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/more-tests-likely-for-indian-athletes/article35006137.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY