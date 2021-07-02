Mohoric posts his first Tour stage win

LE CREUSOT (France)

02 July 2021 22:57 IST

Matej Mohoric posted his first stage win in the Tour de France on Friday following a long breakaway in the race’s longest stage.

The 249km hilly trek from Vierzon to Le Creusot was the longest in 21 years.

Mohoric was part of a group that formed more than 200km before the finish line. He went solo in the stage’s finale, using a tough climb to drop his remaining breakaway companions and reach the finish line in Le Creusot alone.

