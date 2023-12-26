Mohite stars in Puneri Paltan's big win over Patna Pirates in PKL

December 26, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Chennai

Puneri Paltan produced a dominating display to earn a massive 46-28 win over Patna Pirates in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here on Tuesday.

Pankaj Mohite was the star of the show as he brought up a Super 10, while Abinesh Nadarajan finished with a High 5.

Puneri Paltan, playing for the first time since winning three consecutive games in their home leg last week, were the better side from the very start.

Their raiding and defensive units worked in unison as the Paltan stormed to a 6-1 lead within four minutes.

The Pirates showed promise when Sachin scalped a SUPER TACKLE and Manjeet came up with a multi-point raid, but their hopes of a comeback went up in smoke after a fine charge from Mohite.

He got past five defenders to inflict a SUPER RAID and the ALL OUT followed soon as Puneri Paltan climbed to a 14-8 lead in the 10th minute.

The Paltan raiders kept the scoreboard ticking as the men in orange ended the first half with a comfortable 22-15 lead.

The second half was a one-way traffic as Paltan continued to call the shots. Their Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadlou put on a show as he donned the role of raider and picked up four points in two raids, which included a SUPER RAID.

He then single-handedly completed the ALL OUT as he trapped Sudhakar M in a double ankle hold and the Paltan's lead swelled to 16 points at 38-22.

Every member of the Paltan's Starting 7 got on the scoresheet as Mohit Goyat secured nine points, while Shadlou and captain Aslam Inamdar had six points each.

