Mizoram, Tamil Nadu win titles

Mizoram and Tamil Nadu won the boys and girls titles respectively in the 46th sub-junior National basketball championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium here on Monday.

In the boys final, Mizoram overcame Punjab 51-46 after leading 22-21 at half-time. Maharashtra took the third spot after edging out Haryana 75-73 in the losers final.

Tamil Nadu beat Maharashtra 85-67 in the girls’ title clash. Karnataka was third.

The results:

Boys (final): Mizoram 51 (Emmanuel 27) bt Punjab 46 (Rupansh Garg 13, Yuvraj Singh 13); Losers final: Maharastra 75 (Shaik Taufiq 26, Zain Lakhami 10) bt Haryana 73 ( Kaushal 28, Ankush 14).

Girls (final): Tamil Nadu 85 (Antheya Daisy 31, Juana Chrisolin 18) bt Maharashtra 67 (Sameeksha Chanda 13, Aanaya 10); Losers final: Karnataka 56 ( Lavanya Sharma 10, Yashaswini 10) bt Delhi 34 (Reha Singh 10).