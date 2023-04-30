Shotgun World Cup | Mixed skeet gold for Mairaj and Ganemat

April 30, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated May 02, 2023 09:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon won the gold in mixed skeet as they outclassed Gabriela Rodriguez and Luis Oliveros of Mexico 6-0 in the shotgun World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

The Indian pair topped qualification with 143, the same as Mexico, and won the shoot-off 4-3 to get the No.1 rank before the gold match. The Indian duo established itself by winning in three rounds 8-5, 6-5, 5-4 with each round getting two points for the higher score.

It was redemption time, especially for Mairaj as he had fared below par in the individual event.

“I was very confident from the start. We were confident of winning gold today. We are getting ready for the Paris Olympics,” said Mairaj.

The results: Mixed skeet: 1. India (Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Ganemat Sekhon) 6 (143); 2. Mexico (Gabriela Rodriguez, Luis Oliveros) 0 (143); 3. Italy (Simona Scocchetti, Gabriele Rossetti) 6 (142); 4. Ukraine (Iryna Malovichko, Milola Milchev) 2 (142). 10. India-2 (Maheshwari Chauhan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka) 140.

