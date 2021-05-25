Shooting | Mixed day for Indians

Asian Games gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary shot 589 out of 600. It was the highest score in men’s air pistol

It was a mixed fare in air pistol for the Indian Olympic team, at the European Championship in Osijek, Croatia.

Asian Games gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary shot 589 out of 600. It was the highest score in men’s air pistol.

He had consistent 98 in every series and one 99.

Oleh Omelchuk of Ukraine had shot 586 in topping the qualification in the regular event.

World No.1 Abhishek Verma was not at his best and scored 579 with his scores ranging from 94 to 98.

Interestingly the MQS field also had shooters from Iran and Japan, who like the Indian team were capitalising on the available competition at this point of time, to prepare their best for Tokyo Games.

Manu Bhaker (573) and Yashaswini Singh Deswal (572) warmed up for the tougher challenges ahead with the third and fourth best scores in the MQS section of women’s air pistol.

Goinoush Sebghatollahi of Iran topped the MQS field with 586, five points better than the topper in the regular field, Vitalina Batsarashkina of Russia.