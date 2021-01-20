NBA | Mitchell on song for Jazz

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a sixth straight NBA victory on Tuesday, a 118-102 triumph over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans
Jordan Clarkson added 18 points off the bench and Joe Ingles, returning from a three-game absence due to an Achilles tendon injury, chipped in 15 for the Jazz who improved to 10-4 to match the LA Clippers for second place in the Western Conference behind the 11-4 LA Lakers.
Williamson, the 20-year-old taken first overall in the 2019 draft, led the Pels with 32 points and five rebounds. Brandon Ingram added 17 points for New Orleans.
It was similarly lopsided in the other contest, with Denver Nuggets guard Nikola Jokic scoring 27 points and pulling down 12 rebounds in a 119-101 victory over the Oklahoma City thunder in Denver.
Monte Morris added 15 points and Paul Millsap and Will Barton scored 13 points apiece for the Nuggets. Denver, which reached the Western Conference finals last season, improved to 7-7.
The results: Denver 119 bt Oklahoma City 101; Utah 118 bt New Orleans 102.
