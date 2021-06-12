Mirabai lone Indian weightlifter to book a spot at Tokyo

Big responsibility: Mirabai Chanu will be carrying Indian weightlifting fans’ hopes on her shoulders.

Jeremy still has a chance as the period of reallocation of quota places is not over

India has sent the lone entry of Mirabai Chanu for the Tokyo Olympics after the former World champion placed second in the women’s 49kg Absolute Ranking released by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

Mirabai gathered 4133, 6172 Robi points to come second behind Chinese Hou Zhihui (4926, 4422) in the rankings published on Friday.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) sent Mirabai’s entry after the confirmation of her place from the ‘world’ quota.

Mirabai — who lifted a total of 205kg, including a world record of 119kg in clean and jerk, to secure a bronze medal in the Asian championships in April — is considered a strong medal prospect in the Olympics. She is training in USA at present. Jeremy Lalrinnunga, slotted 12th in the overall rankings in men’s 67kg, could not make the cut as the ‘continental’ quota was bagged by 11th placed Han Myeongmok of South Korea.

Qualifying criteria

The top eight in each weight category will make it to the Olympics through the ‘world’ quota, while the next five will go through the ‘continental’ quota. One place will go to either the host country or the tripartite invitation.

According to IWLF secretary Sahdev Yadav, Jeremy, a Youth Olympics champion, still has a chance as the period of reallocation of quota places is not over. “We have to wait until July 5 to know whether Jeremy qualifies for the Olympics,” said Yadav.

Different countries, including the host, need to confirm their allocated quota places to the IWF by prescribed deadlines.

The IWF has also said that the Absolute Ranking cannot be considered final until the relevant anti-doping results management processes are concluded.

Jeremy’s ranking will stand him in good stead if the IWF reallocates quota places in the men’s 67kg category.