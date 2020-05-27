Mirabai Chanu recommended for Khel Ratna

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) has nominated former World champion S. Mirabai Chanu for the Arjuna Award.

Mirabai, who won the World title in 2017, is one of the rare athletes who bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2018 even before getting the Arjuna Award.

After winning the 2018 CWG gold, she claimed gold medals in three Olympic qualifying events — EGAT Cup, Commonwealth championships and Qatar Cup — last year.

The IWLF has also recommended the names of 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallists R.V. Rahul and Punam Yadav for the Arjuna Award.