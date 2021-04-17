Mirabai bags bronze with world record

Mirabai.

17 April 2021 22:36 IST

She lifted 86kg in her final snatch

S. Mirabai Chanu set a new clean and jerk world record on way to the 49kg bronze at the Asian weightlifting championships at Tashkent on Saturday.

Mirabai lifted 86kg in her final snatch. She began her clean and jerk with 113kg and improved it to 117kg before finishing with 119kg (old record 118kg) on her final attempt.

She totalled 205kg to bag her first medal in the event. “It is a big moment. No other Indian had established a world record before this,” said chief coach Vijay Sharma. China’s Hou Zhihui (snatch 96kg, clean and jerk 117kg, total 213kg) and Jiang Huihua (89kg, 118kg, 207kg) took the gold and silver.

