Ministry okays additional financial aid for Bajrang Punia

Sunil to receive ₹10.85 lakh towards special training in Romania, Hungary

The Union Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has granted additional financial assistance to the tune of ₹1.76 lakh to wrestler Bajrang Punia to support his training in Moscow.

Bajrang, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, was earlier approved an amount of ₹7.53 lakh for a 26-day training camp ahead of a busy season. He is now being supported with an additional ₹1.76 lakh for his camp that started on December 27.

Jitender and Anand Kumar accompanied Bajrang as sparring partner and physiotherapist respectively.

International meets

Bajrang is set to compete in international meets, including UWW Ranking events, Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well as the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

“I have to compete in ranking series in Italy and Turkey in February and then the Asian Championships in Mongolia in April. I’m going to give my best as I aim to change the colour of my medal in Paris 2024,” Bajrang said in a statement issued by the Sports Authority of India.

Meanwhile, Greco-Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar has been approved an amount of ₹10.85 lakh towards a special training camp in Romania and Hungary with his sparring partner and coach.

Sunil, who is a part of TOPS, will use the foreign exposure trip to prepare for the upcoming United World Wrestling Ranking events.

Ghangas in TOPS

Judoka Yash Ghangas has been included in the development group in TOPS.