Minister promises big push to sports infra

Minister for Sports M. Srinivasa Rao said that the government is planning to construct three world-class stadiums in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati along with the transformation of sports facilities in all the cities and towns soon.

Mr. Rao along with Krishna district in-charge Minister K. Kanna Babu, Ministers V. Srinivasa Rao and Perni Venkataramiah and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K. Bhaskar Katamneni conducted a meeting with representatives of 44 sports and games associations in the State at Sub-Collector’s office here on Thursday.

‘Stick to the code’

Speaking on the occasion, he asked all the associations to duly follow the National Sports Development Code (NSDC).

The Minister said that the government was keen on developing sports infrastructure in the State and plans were being chalked out to construct international stadiums in the three cities under public-private partnership.

He said that the government is also vying to host international and national events in the State at existing facilities.

Mr. Rao said the department is going to instruct all government and private educational institutions to have sports and games activities without fail. He said that the department was going to propose that corporate institutions spend at least 2% of their profits on sports and games.

The associations submitted representations to the Minister.