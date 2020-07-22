Mind training for Indian chess GMs

Some of the Indian chess Grandmasters, who are already practitioners of yoga and meditation, underwent an online session of mind training with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of Art of Living, on World Chess Day on Monday.

Comparing the practice of yoga and meditation to carrying a cell phone, Ravi Shankar said, “it is useful. It makes people happy, keeps them sane, sensitive and healthy.”

Getting the balance

GM Vidit Gujrathi wanted to know the way to balance the tide of emotions while winning and losing.

“Only when there is a chance of losing, is there thrill in winning. When you win, you expect your opponent to appreciate your talent. You should have the same attitude when you lose, and tell the opponent, you played good. It is just a game, not war. Losing is miserable in war. In sports, you share the happiness with others,” the guru said.

To GM P. Harikrishna’s question about avoiding addiction to technology, he said: “Technology and social media are very tempting. Remember to put your phone on aeroplane mode and be with nature. Take a vow to restrict the use of gadgets, to feel healthy and better.”

Negative thoughts

GM D. Harika was worried about making mistakes in key matches because of negative thoughts. “The nature of thoughts is such that when you resist, they persist. Let it be. Don’t pay too much attention. You can do pranayama, meditation and chant mantras to counter anxiety,” Ravi Shankar remarked.

GM S.P. Sethuraman wanted to feel motivated but without the burden of expectations. “Surprise gives you more joy. It is not that you should not expect,” Ravi Shankar stated.