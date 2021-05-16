Milwaukee Bucks dominates Miami Heat

James back with a bang as Lakers overcome Pacers

In what could be a playoff preview, Khris Middleton posted 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, leading host Milwaukee Bucks past Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night.

LeBron James scored seven consecutive points over a one-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter to help Los Angeles defeat host Indiana.

James, playing his first game since May 2 and just his third since March 20, finished with 24 points, a team-high eight assists and seven rebounds. Julius Randle collected his sixth triple-double of the season as helped host New York remain in the mix for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a win over Charlotte.

Milwaukee, which is 11-3 in its past 14 games, also got 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists from two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With all of the NBA scores complete on Saturday, Milwaukee (46-25) remains in third place in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat (39-32) fell to sixth place.

Kyrie Irving scored 22 points as Brooklyn got a significant contribution from its reserves and pulled away down the stretch for a victory over visiting Chicago.

Super trio

The game marked the first time Brooklyn’s three stars of Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant played in the same game since Feb. 13.

It was only the eighth time they played together this season and the trio were on the floor together for about 16 minutes.

The results: Brooklyn 105 bt Chicago 91; LA Lakers 122 bt Indiana 115; New York 118 bt Charlotte 109 (OT); Phoenix 140 bt San Antonio 103; Boston 124 bt Minnesota 108; Milwaukee 122 bt Miami 108.