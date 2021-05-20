Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Milkha Singh. File.

20 May 2021 18:23 IST

The 91-year old former Asian and Commonwealth Games champion had fever on Wednesday but is stable now, his wife Nirmal Kaur said

Flying Sikh Milkha Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and has gone into home isolation at his home in Chandigarh. The 91-year old former Asian and Commonwealth Games champion had fever on Wednesday but is stable now, his wife Nirmal Kaur said.

The family decided to get tested after a member of the house staff tested positive following a few days of fever. The other members – Nirmal, daughter-in-law Kudrat and grandson Harjai – have tested negative.

“A long-time cook who used to stay here only developed fever and tested positive. After that we decided to get us all tested. Sardar ji had around 101 degrees fever last night but it has reduced now to 99 degrees and he is stable. Doctors at the PGI, Chandigarh are monitoring and have also offered to provide an attendant,” she added.

Barring the fever, Milkha is asymptomatic and in control but his wife admitted the only concern was his age. The former sprinter has been largely staying home for the past few months to stay protected and was taking all precautions while going out occasionally. He is yet to get vaccinated.

Milkha’s son, golfer Jeev is in Dubai and is expected to return over the weekend.