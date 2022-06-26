Mihir, Aneesh continue golden run

SINGAPORE: Mihir Ambre and Aneesh Sunilkumar Gowda continued their good run in the Singapore National swimming championships here on Sunday.

Mihir emerged the fastest swimmer of the championship, winning the 50m freestyle gold, while Aneesh took the 1,500m freestyle title to add to the golds they had won earlier in the event.

The results (Indian medallists only):

Men: 50m freestyle: 1. Mihir Ambre (23.26s); 1500m freestyle: 1. Aneesh Sunilkumar Gowda (16:01.72s); 200m individual medley: 3. Siva Sridhar (2:06.69s); 4x100m medley relay: 2. Dolphin Aquatics (3:51.73s).