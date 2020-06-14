Might quit if pools don’t open for training: Khade

Frustrated at not being able to resume training, Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade on Sunday said he may consider retiring from the sport if swimming pools continue to remain shut due to restrictions.

Khade said the delay in resumption of training would put the Indian swimmers at a huge disadvantage ahead of Tokyo Olympics.

Several countries including Thailand, parts of Australia and UK have opened swimming pools, allowing athletes to return to training.

‘No news’

Khade tweeted: “Might have to consider retiring from swimming. No news or communication of any sorts for being able to start swimming again. Wish swimming was treated the same as other sports in India.

“Person shrugging @IndiaSports @RijijuOffice @KirenRijiju @swimmingfedera1 @Nihar44190177”.

The MHA had allowed opening up of stadia without spectators and several Olympic-bound athletes have resumed training.

“Almost three months since the swimmers in India entered the pool. If other competitive athletes can follow social distancing while training, competitive swimmers can do the same as well. I hope other Olympic swimming prospects don’t consider retiring because of this,” he added.

Noted coach Nihar Ameen also appealed to the Sports Minister to look into the matter. “Silence from MYAS is deafening. Appeals to resume training of elite swimmers beg the ear of our honourable minister of sports,” Ameen tweeted.