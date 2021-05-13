Miami Heat clinches a playoff spot

BOSTON

13 May 2021 04:21 IST

Pacers assure themselves of a berth in the Eastern Conference play-ins

Miami Heat clinched a spot in the playoffs for the fourth time in the past six seasons by beating the host Boston Celtics 129-121 on Tuesday night. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 24 points.

Miami won in Boston for the second consecutive game, all but relegating the Celtics to the NBA’s play-in tournament. Miami has a three-game lead and holdst he head-to-head tiebreaker on the Celtics with each team having three regular-season contests to play.

Caris LeVert scored 24 points and Domantas Sabonis posted a triple-double (16 points, 15 assists, 13 rebounds) to lead host Indiana to a comeback 103-94 win over Philadelphia.

The Pacers clinched a berth in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament with their second consecutive victory coupled with Chicago Bulls’ loss to Brooklyn Nets.

Terence Davis came off the bench to score 27 points, leading Sacramento to a home win over Oklahoma City.

Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jordan Poole buried consecutive 3-pointers in the final 2:58, capping a Golden State comeback that resulted in a 122-116 victory over visiting Phoenix.

Warriots remain a half-game ahead of Memphis in their duel for the eighth position in the West’s play-in tournament.

The results: Denver 117 bt Charlotte 112; Minnesota 119 bt Detroit 100; Miami 129 bt Boston 121; LA Clippers 115 bt Toronto 96; Indiana 103 bt Philadelphia 94; Memphis 133 bt Dallas 104; Brooklyn 115 bt Chicago 107; Milwaukee 114 bt Orlando 102; Golden State 122 bt Phoenix 116; LA Lakers 101 bt New York 99 (OT); Sacramento 122 bt Oklahoma City 106.