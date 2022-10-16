Men’s air rifle team wins gold in World Championship

Sports Bureau NEW DELHI
October 16, 2022 20:23 IST

The triumphant air rifle team with the coaching staff in the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It was another gold for India as Arjun Babuta, Kiran Jadhav and Rudrankksh Patil powered the team to a 16-10 victory over China in air rifle men’s team event of the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

The Chinese team with World and Olympic champion Yang Haoran as spearhead fought back from being down 2-14 to 10-14, but the Indian trio nailed it without any further drama.

The Indian women’s team of Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar and Mehuli Ghosh beat Germany 17-11 for the bronze. The team had missed the gold match by 0.5 point to the USA.

In the 25m standard pistol mixed team junior event, Manvi Jain and Sameer Ghulia won silver after being beaten 17-3 by Feng Sixuan and Liu Yangpan of China. Payal Khatri and Sahil Dudhane beat a Norway pair 16-14 for the bronze.

In air pistol women’s team event, Palak Gulia, Rhythm Sangwan and Yuvika Tomar were beaten to the gold 16-8 by China. In the men’s category, Shiva Narwal, Vijayveer Sidhu and Naveen placed fifth in the second stage with 580, missing the medal round by two points.

The trio team had topped qualification in the first stage with 878, five points ahead of the eventual gold medalist China.

In the 50-metre rifle 3-position junior men’s team event, Sartaj Tiwana, Pankaj Mukheja and Surya Pratap Singh qualified for the second stage in the third place with a score of 1293.

The junior women’s team of Nischal, Nikita Kundu and Nupur Kumrawat, in the rifle 3-position event, placed 10th with a score of 1278.

India was second in the medals table with five gold, two silver and five bronze medals. China led with 12 gold, six silver and three bronze.

The results: Air rifle team: Men: 1. India (Arjun Babuta, Kiran Jadhav, Rudrankksh Patil) 16 (6229.4) 945.2; 2. China (Sheng Lihao, Song Buhan, Yang Haoran) 10 (628.3) 946.6; 3. Serbia 16 (624.8) 939.9; 4. Hungary 4 (626.2) 940.2.

Women: 1. China 16 (631.2) 940.88; 2. USA 12 (630.6) 941.1; 3. Inida (Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar, Mehuli Ghosh) 17 (630.1) 947.0; 4. Germany (Anna Janssen, Danise Palborn, Hannah Steffen) 11 (628.6) 941.1.

Air pistol team women: 1. China (Jiang Ranxin, Li Xue, Lu Kaiman) 16 (576) 879; 2. India (Palak Gulia, Rhythm Sangwan, Yuvika Tomar) 8 (571) 860; 3. Iran 16 (570) 866; 4. Mongolia 14 (567) 853.

25m standard pistol mixed team: 1. China (Feng Sixuan, Liu Yangpan) 17 (373) 564; 2. India (Manvi Jain, Sameer Ghulia) 3 (378) 564; 3. India-2 (Pyal Khatri, Sahil Dudhane) 16 (368) 553; 4. Nor (Ane Bjorkas Tongersen, Hans Wang Noestvold) 14 (364) 535.

