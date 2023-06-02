HamberMenu
Members of 1983 World Cup-winning team support wrestlers, urge them not to take hasty decision

June 02, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup. Sitting (l to r): Dilip Vengsarkar, Syed Kirmani, Kapil Dev (captain), Mohinder Amarnath (Vice-captain), Sunil Gavaskar and Madan Lal. Standing (l to r): Man Singh (manager),Yashpal Sharma, K. Srikkanth, Balwinder Sandhu, Ravi Shastri, Sandip Patil, Roger Binny,Kirti Azad and Sunil Valson.

The Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup. Sitting (l to r): Dilip Vengsarkar, Syed Kirmani, Kapil Dev (captain), Mohinder Amarnath (Vice-captain), Sunil Gavaskar and Madan Lal. Standing (l to r): Man Singh (manager),Yashpal Sharma, K. Srikkanth, Balwinder Sandhu, Ravi Shastri, Sandip Patil, Roger Binny,Kirti Azad and Sunil Valson. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Members of the 1983 World Cup winning cricket team on Friday came out in support of the protesting wrestlers and urged them not to take any hasty decision while hoping that players' issues will be "heard and resolved".

Want justice for wrestlers, but after due process of law: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

In a joint statement, the 1983 triumphant team said it was distressed and disturbed after seeing the visuals of wrestlers being manhandled but also hoped that law of the land will prevail.

EDITORIAL | Wrestling for justice: On the protest by the wrestlers

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who have been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Birj Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual exploitation of women wrestlers, took their protest to Haridwar on May 30 but did not carry out the threat of immersing their medals into holy river Ganga.

On May 28, the Delhi Police had detained the wrestlers for violation of law and order when they marched towards the new Parliament building without permission.

The Police also cleared the protest site and made it clear that the wrestlers will not be allowed back at Jantar Mantar.

In FIR, wrestlers narrate traumatic experiences of sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The police action against the wrestlers had invited criticism from different quarters.

"We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard-earned medals into river Ganga," a statement released to PTI by the 1983 World Cup-winning team read.

"Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination, and grit and are not only their own but the nation's pride and joy. We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail," the statement read further.

Under legendary skipper Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team had humbled the mighty Clive Lloyd-led West Indies to win the country's first World Cup trophy.

"I am not going to say anything individually, the whole of 1983 team stands by the statement we have issued," Kapil said.

Farmers plan to meet President on wrestlers’ agitation

The other members of the 83 batch include Roger Binny, who is now BCCI President, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, K Srikanth, Syed Kirmani, Yashpal Sharma, Madan Lal, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sandeep Patil and Kirti Azad.

The World Cup final was played at the Lord's on June 25, 1983.

Among other former Indian cricketers, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa and Irfan Pathan have shown solidarity with the elite wrestlers.

Active cricketers are yet to comment on the controversy.

Reigning Olympic champion in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra and India's first individual Olympic gold medallist, shooter Abhinav Bindra have also expressed anguish that wrestlers were forced on to the streets while demanding justice.

