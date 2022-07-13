Mehuli Ghosh, Shahu Mane win mixed rifle gold

Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane with the mixed air rifle gold medals in the Changwon World Cup on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It was another golden day for Indian shooting as Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane combined to beat Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni of Hungary 17-13 for the mixed air rifle gold in the shooting World Cup in Changwon, Korea, on Wednesday.

The Indian pair, which had topped qualification with 634.3, asserted itself in the gold match against a top class opposition.

The men’s trap team of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Bhowneesh Mendiratta was beaten to the gold 6-2 by Slovakia. The Indian trio had topped qualification with 213, one point more than the Slovaks, but could not conjure up a similar effort in the gold contest.

There was more to follow, as the mixed pistol team of Palak Ghulia and Shiva Narwal blanked Kazakhstan 16-0 to bag one of the two bronze medals.

India also assured itself of at least two more medals as the men’s and women’s air rifle teams qualified for the gold match.

Arjun Babuta, Shahu Tushar Mane and Paarth Makhija topped the men’s air rifle team in the second stage with 629.7, to set up a gold match against Korea.

The women’s team of Ramita Jindal, Elavenil Valarivan, Mehuli Ghosh, which topped with 631.5 in the second stage, will also face the Koreans for the gold.

With two gold, a silver and a bronze, India jumped to the joint second spot on the medals table with China. Serbia led with three gold medals.

The results:

Air rifle mixed team: 1. India (Mehuli Ghosh, Shahu Tushar Mane) 17 (634.3); 2. Hungary (Eszter Meszaros, Istvan Peni) 13 (630.3); 3. Czech Republic (Lucie Brazdova, Jiri Privratsky) 16 (628.1).

Air pistol mixed team: 1. Serbia (Zorana Arunovic, Damir Mikec) 17 (584); 2. Greece (Anna Korakaki, Dionysios Korakakis) 13 (579); 3. India (Palak Ghulia, Shiva Narwal) 16 (574).

Trap men team: 1. Slovakia (Michal Slamka, Hubert Andrzej Olejnik, Adrian Drobny) 6 (212); 2. India (Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor, Bhowneesh Mendiratta) 2 (213); 3. China (Yu Haicheng, Qi Ying, Chen Liang) 6 (207).

Trap women team: 1. Korea (Kang Geeeun, Cho Seonah, Lee Bo Na) 6 (200); 2. China (Wang Xiaojing, Zhang Ting, Wu Cuicui) 4 (205).