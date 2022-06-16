Meghana and Shahu take mixed air rifle crown

Meghana Sajjanar and Shahu Mane outgunned Nisha Kanwar and Divyansh Singh Panwar 16-6 for the air rifle mixed team gold in the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range on Thursday.

The Railway pair consistently hit an average of 10.4 or more on each shot in racing to victory after the two teams were on par at 4-4.

The Delhi duo of Paarth Makhija and Rajshree Sancheti bagged one of the two bronze medals by beating Arshdeep Singh and Ramita Jindal 16-14. Delhi shot 20.6, a decimal point better than Haryana to clinch the decisive two points after the teams were tied on 14-14.

Karnataka looked to be cruising to victory in the first bronze medal match when Darius Saurastri and Smriti Prabhu led 15-7, but Surya Pratap Singh and Zeena Khitta caught up for HImachal Pradesh. The Karnataka pair clinched the bronze with a score of 20.3 as against 20.0.

Nancy and Samarvir Singh won the junior gold for Haryana, by beating the Uttar Pradesh duo of Anushree Rai and Vidit Jain 16-12.

Uttar Pradesh bagged the youth gold through Ajay Malik and Kruti Rai, as the pair prevailed 16-12 against Umamahesh Maddineni and Rashi Mittal of Andhra Pradesh.

The results: Mixed air rifle: 1. Railways (Meghana Sajjanar, Shahu Mane) 16 (629.4); 2. Rajasthan (Divyansh Panwar, Nisha Kanwar) 6 (630.0); 3. Delhi (Paarth Makhija, Rajshree Sancheti) 16 (626.3); 4. Haryana (Arshdeep Singh, Ramita Jindal) 14 (627.6); 3. Karnataka (Darius Saurastri, Smriti Prabhu) 17 (627.0); 4. Himachal Pradesh (Surya Pratap Singh, Zeena Khitta) 15 (627.2).

Juniors: 1. Haryana (Nancy, Samarvir Singh) 16 (627.4); 2. Uttar Pradesh (Anushree Rai, Vidit Jain) 12 (628.5); 3. Gujarat (Muskaan Kacholia, Rushiraj Jadeja) 17 (626.3); 4. Andhra Pradesh (Umamahesh Maddineni, Yashika Shriramoj) 13 (624.3); 3. West Bengal (Abhinav Shaw, Arnisha Chowdhury) 16 (625.6); 4. Punjab (Jasmeen Kaur, Parikshit Brar) 12 (624.8).

Youth: 1. Uttar Pradesh (Ajay Malik, Kruti Rai) 16 (625.3); 2. Andhra Pradesh (Umamahesh Maddineni, Rashi Mittal) 12 (623.3); 3. Rajasthan (Dakshveer Singh, Devanshi Katara) 16 (621.3); 4. Karnataka (Darius Saurastri, Yukthi Rajendra) 12 (623.3); 3. Maharashtra (Parth Mane, Shikha Nanda) 17 (621.5); 4. Punjab (Mridvika Bhardwaj, Ripudaman Pnaech) 13 (622.0).