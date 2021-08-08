Other Sports

Medals India won in Olympics made nation proud, elated, says PM Modi

The Olympics Cauldron is pictured during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo on August 8, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

With the Tokyo Olympics coming to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said this is the time to keep working to further popularise sports at the grassroots so that new talents emerge and get the opportunity to represent India in the times to come.

The medals India won has certainly made the nation proud and elated, he said in a tweet.

India put up its best ever Olympic performance in Tokyo, winning a haul of seven medals, including a gold.

“As #Tokyo2020 draws to a close, I would like to congratulate the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the games. They personified the best of skill, teamwork and dedication. Every athlete who represented India is a champion,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Modi also lauded Japan for successfully hosting the games overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A special thank you to the government and people of Japan, especially Tokyo for hosting the well-organised games. To host it so successfully, in such times, gave out a strong message of resilience. It also demonstrated how sports is a great unifier,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Tokyo Olympics
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2021 6:45:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/medals-india-won-in-olympics-made-nation-proud-elated-says-pm-modi/article35800254.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY