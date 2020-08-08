Other Sports

MDAA’s gesture

SECOND FROM LEFT: TNSAA President Dr. Sadayavel Kailasam, Vice-President Krithika Quintal, and Secretary K.K. Mukundan distributing cash to a coach. | Photo Credit: K. Keerthivasan
K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 08 August 2020 22:23 IST
Updated: 08 August 2020 22:23 IST

The Madras District Aquatic Association (MDAA) distributed ₹1000 each and grocery items to coaches and other pool support staff, numbering 75, here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, MDAA president Dr. Sadayavel Kailasam said most of them wanted only groceries and not cash.

“Most of the support staff were finding it very difficult to run their livelihood. We identified the deserving lot after proper screening,” he said.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Other Sports
Read more...