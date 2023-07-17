ADVERTISEMENT

McIlroy wins Scottish Open for confidence boost going to British

July 17, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - GULLANE, Scotland

McIlroy birdied the par-3 17th from 4 feet to tie Robert MacIntyre, then hit what he called his best shot of the year, a 2-iron into the wind to 10 feet for a final birdie

AP

Rory Mcllroy looks on as Dustin Johnson tees off on the fourth hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Monday, April 8, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy birdied the last two holes in whipping wind on Sunday for a 2-under 68 to win the Genesis Scottish Open, his first victory on Scottish soil, and take a load of confidence into the final major of the year.

It was a heartbreaker for MacIntyre, who was trying to win his national open and delivered a class shot of his own. MacIntyre hammered a 3-wood from the rough on the 18th hole at The Renaissance Club to 4 feet, pumping both fists when it dropped for a 64.

The victory came at an ideal time. McIlroy heads south to Royal Liverpool for the British Open, where he tries to end his nine-year drought in the majors. McIlroy won the claret jug the last time The Open was played at Royal Liverpool in 2014.

McIlroy finished at 15-under 265 and moved past Jon Rahm to No. 2 in the world.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, closed with a 70 and tied for third with Byeong Hun An (70) and David Lingmerth (68). Scheffler has finished among the top five in his last seven tournaments, two of them majors.

An, Lingmerth and Nicolai Hojgaard (67) earned the final three spots in the British Open.

