Mayur Garg wins National sub-junior boys’ billiards title 

November 23, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau

All smiles: National sub-junior boys’ billiards champion Mayur Garg, right and runner-up Laxmi Narayanan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gujarat’s Mayur Garg beat Laxmi Narayanan 493-302 in the final to win the sub-junior boys’ billiards crown in the 90th National billiards and snooker championships at the Nehru indoor stadium here on Thursday.

Garg racked up breaks of 49, 44, and 45 as he took control of the contest against fancied Laxmi Narayanan, a semifinalist last year.

“I’m thrilled to win my first National title,” said Garg who put it across last year’s finalist Mayank Karthik of Karnataka in the semifinals.

“I’m now looking to make it a double by winning the snooker crown too,” he added.

The results (sub-junior): Boys (billiards): Final: Mayur Garg (Guj) bt Laxmi Narayanan (TN) 493-302;

Semifinals: Laxmi Narayanan bt G. Srikanth (TS) 323-294; Mayur Garg bt Mayank Karthik (Kar) 313-255.

