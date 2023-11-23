HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mayur Garg wins National sub-junior boys’ billiards title 

November 23, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau
All smiles: National sub-junior boys’ billiards champion Mayur Garg, right and runner-up Laxmi Narayanan.

All smiles: National sub-junior boys’ billiards champion Mayur Garg, right and runner-up Laxmi Narayanan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gujarat’s Mayur Garg beat Laxmi Narayanan 493-302 in the final to win the sub-junior boys’ billiards crown in the 90th National billiards and snooker championships at the Nehru indoor stadium here on Thursday.

Garg racked up breaks of 49, 44, and 45 as he took control of the contest against fancied Laxmi Narayanan, a semifinalist last year.

“I’m thrilled to win my first National title,” said Garg who put it across last year’s finalist Mayank Karthik of Karnataka in the semifinals.

“I’m now looking to make it a double by winning the snooker crown too,” he added.

The results (sub-junior): Boys (billiards): Final: Mayur Garg (Guj) bt Laxmi Narayanan (TN) 493-302;

Semifinals: Laxmi Narayanan bt G. Srikanth (TS) 323-294; Mayur Garg bt Mayank Karthik (Kar) 313-255.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.