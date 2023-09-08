ADVERTISEMENT

Mayank and Nazerke crowned Asian junior rapid chess champions

September 08, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - JAMSHEDPUR: I

Sports Bureau

Nazerke Nurgali | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mayank Chakraborty | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ndia’s Mayank Chakraborty and Kazakhstan’s Nazerke Nurgali emerged the winners in the Tata Steel Asian junior rapid chess championship at the JRD Tata Complex here on Friday. The host had an excellent day, winning four of the six medals on offer.

In the Open section, L. Srihari and Rohith S. Krishna took the silver and bronze, respectively, behind Mayank’s gold. In the girls’ event, L. Jyothsna and Mrudul Dehankar won silver and bronze medals.

The classical section of the tournament starts on Saturday.

The standings: Open: 1. Mayank Chakraborty 7; 2-8. L. Srihari, Rohith S. Krishna, L.R. Srihari, G.B. Harshavardhan, Abilmansur Abdilkhair (Kaz), Aleksey Grebnev (FIDE) and Dilshan Liyanage (SL) 6.5; 9-11. Ritvik Krishnan, S. Aswath and Zhangir Bizhigitov (Kaz) 6; 12-15. M. Anees Mohamed, Dhyey Agarwal, Manish Crstiano and Kushagra Mohan 5.5.

Girls: 1. Nazerke Nurgali (Kaz) 7.5; 2-4. L. Jyothsna, Mrudul Dehankar and Masanam Divyabharathi 7; 5. Mrittika Mallick 6.5; 6-11. V. Rindhya, Sachi Jain, Zeinep Sultanbek (Kaz), Ayaululm Kaldrovva (Kaz), Bhagyashree Patil and G. Tejaswini 6; 12-16. Anastasia Ivanova, Keerti Reddy, Bristy Mukherjee and Dakshita Kumawat 5.5.

