HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Mayank and Nazerke crowned Asian junior rapid chess champions

September 08, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - JAMSHEDPUR: I

Sports Bureau
Nazerke Nurgali

Nazerke Nurgali | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mayank Chakraborty

Mayank Chakraborty | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ndia’s Mayank Chakraborty and Kazakhstan’s Nazerke Nurgali emerged the winners in the Tata Steel Asian junior rapid chess championship at the JRD Tata Complex here on Friday. The host had an excellent day, winning four of the six medals on offer.

In the Open section, L. Srihari and Rohith S. Krishna took the silver and bronze, respectively, behind Mayank’s gold. In the girls’ event, L. Jyothsna and Mrudul Dehankar won silver and bronze medals.

The classical section of the tournament starts on Saturday.

The standings: Open: 1. Mayank Chakraborty 7; 2-8. L. Srihari, Rohith S. Krishna, L.R. Srihari, G.B. Harshavardhan, Abilmansur Abdilkhair (Kaz), Aleksey Grebnev (FIDE) and Dilshan Liyanage (SL) 6.5; 9-11. Ritvik Krishnan, S. Aswath and Zhangir Bizhigitov (Kaz) 6; 12-15. M. Anees Mohamed, Dhyey Agarwal, Manish Crstiano and Kushagra Mohan 5.5.

Girls: 1. Nazerke Nurgali (Kaz) 7.5; 2-4. L. Jyothsna, Mrudul Dehankar and Masanam Divyabharathi 7; 5. Mrittika Mallick 6.5; 6-11. V. Rindhya, Sachi Jain, Zeinep Sultanbek (Kaz), Ayaululm Kaldrovva (Kaz), Bhagyashree Patil and G. Tejaswini 6; 12-16. Anastasia Ivanova, Keerti Reddy, Bristy Mukherjee and Dakshita Kumawat 5.5.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.