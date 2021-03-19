Mary Kom’s academy upgraded

Improved: The inauguration of the new facility at the Mary Kom Academy. Special Arrangement.

KOLKATA

19 March 2021 22:10 IST

For the benefit of its young boxers, the Mary Kom Boxing Academy upgraded itself by adding a kitchen and a dining hall to its existing infrastructure in Imphal.

The new facility, supported by Goodyear India Limited, was inaugurated by Francis Marwein, the Regional Director of the Sports Authority of India, North Eastern Regional Centre in the presence of Mary Kom on Thursday.

The company had earlier supported the academy by putting up a boxing ring and a training arena.

Advertising

Advertising

“I was not fortunate enough when I started my boxing career. This kind of facility was not there. You need to make the best use of these entire infrastructure and be a champion by achieving more than what I have done,” Mary told the trainees in her address.