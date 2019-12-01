Mary Kom will be the star attraction at Big Bout Indian Boxing League’s inaugural contest

Six-time World champion M.C. Mary Kom will be the star attraction for Punjab Panthers which takes on Odisha Warriors in the inaugural contest of the much-awaited Big Bout Indian Boxing League, starting at the Gautam Buddha University here on Monday.

Mary, who lost in the semifinals of the World championships and won a bronze earlier this year, said she learnt from her mistakes in the elite event and would improve her performance in the run-up to the Olympic qualifier in Wuhan, China, in February.

In the women’s 51kg duel, Mary will take on Warriors’ Savita, a bronze medallist in the National championships and a National junior champion, in her first bout of the league.

Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manoj Kumar of Panthers will meet Asian youth medallist J. Rakhmanov of Uzbekistan in the men’s 69kg bout.

The presence of well-known boxers such as Sonia Lather, P.L. Prasad in the Punjab side and Sachin Siwach and Naman Tanwar in the Odisha team promises some exciting action in the six-team event, which will be telecast live on Star Sports and Prag News from 7 p.m. onwards.

The event, which will move to Delhi at a later stage, will continue till December 21.