Mary Kom to head AIBA panel

New Delhi

03 March 2021 22:09 IST

M.C. Mary Kom has been picked as the chairperson of the AIBA Champions and Veterans Committee, a panel created last year by the world body as part of its reforms.

The 37-year-old 2012 Olympic bronze-medallist was named for the position after voting by the AIBA’s board of directors.

Mary Kom is currently in Spain and expressed her gratitude in a tweet.

“Thank you so much @Kremlev_U @AIBA_Boxing President and all boxing family for giving me the new assignment. I will give my best and put my voice for the upliftment of @AIBA_Boxing @BFI_official @Media_SAI,” she said.