Other Sports

Mary Kom to head AIBA panel

M.C. Mary Kom has been picked as the chairperson of the AIBA Champions and Veterans Committee, a panel created last year by the world body as part of its reforms.

The 37-year-old 2012 Olympic bronze-medallist was named for the position after voting by the AIBA’s board of directors.

Mary Kom is currently in Spain and expressed her gratitude in a tweet.

“Thank you so much @Kremlev_U @AIBA_Boxing President and all boxing family for giving me the new assignment. I will give my best and put my voice for the upliftment of @AIBA_Boxing @BFI_official @Media_SAI,” she said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 11:15:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/mary-kom-to-head-aiba-panel/article33982752.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY