Other Sports

Mary Kom, Panghal, Vikas added to National camp

Six-time world champion M.C. Mary Kom and Worlds medalists Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishan, who underwent a shoulder surgery after the Tokyo Games, are among the six Olympians who have been added to the ongoing National boxing coaching camps in Patiala and Delhi.

Manish Kaushik, Satish Kumar and Ashish Kumar are the other Olympians to be included in the men’s camp at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala.

Mary will join the women’s camp at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi, said a statement from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday.

Both camps, which began on January 3, will continue till March 14. The calendar is studded with important events such as the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2022 11:26:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/mary-kom-panghal-vikas-added-to-national-camp/article38241875.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY