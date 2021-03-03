Other Sports

Mary Kom in semifinals

M.C. Mary Kom (51kg) was assured of a medal in her first competitive outing since qualifying for the Olympics last year when she entered the semifinals of the Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old defeated Italian Giordana Sorrentino with a split verdict in the quarterfinals.

On Tuesday, Manish Kaushik (63kg) advanced to the quarterfinals with a facile opening win over Spaniard Ammari Raddouane 5-0. He will be up against Kazakhstan’s Sufiullin Zakir.

Boxers from 17 countries are participating in the event.

