BASEL 07 March 2021 22:32 IST
Carolina Marin too good for P.V. Sindhu
It was Sindhu’s third successive loss to Marin
Carolina Marin outplayed P.V. Sindhu 21-12, 21-5 in a lop-sided women’s final of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament on Sunday.
In a match that lasted just 35 minutes, the Spaniard dictated terms right from the start. The 25-year-old Indian couldn’t handle the speed and accuracy of her opponent and went down rather tamely. It was Sindhu’s third successive loss to Marin.
Sindhu will next compete at the $850,000 All England Championships, a Super 1000 event, from March 17 to 21.
The results (finals):
Women: Carolina Marin (Esp) bt P.V. Sindhu 21-12, 21-5.
Men: Viktor Axelsen (Den) bt Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Tha) 21-16, 21-6.
