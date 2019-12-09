Other Sports

Marin sets sights on Tokyo Olympic gold

Says the injury-break has actually helped her improve her game

Reigning Olympic badminton champion, Carolina Marin, will miss the next month’s PBL but says that the eight-month, long injury-break this year has actually helped improve her game and that she is gunning for another Olympic gold in Tokyo next year.

In an e-mail interview with The Hindu, the 26-year-old Marin spoke at length on various issues.

What was the biggest challenge on comeback?

Getting used to high-level match play and overcoming the initial nervousness was a challenge. It was evident in my first tournament back in Vietnam where I struggled to focus and felt tense. Fortunately, I was able to get over it in my very next tournament at the China Open.

How optimistic were of a comeback?

I was heartbroken on first hearing that I had ruptured my ACL. I had no hopes of making it to the Tokyo Olympics then. But, I was able to gather the strength and motivation to fight this phase. I told myself to think positively.

What sort of preparations did you do?

Fitness was top priority during my recovery. I am grateful to my physiotherapist and physical trainer for the hard work we did. They helped me to reach such a high level so soon.

Did you have to change your style or approach to the game?

No. Rather one of the positives from the injury-break was that it helped me improve. I feel I have sharpened my net-play and have added variety to my shots.

How significant was the recent Syed Modi International win given the fact top Indians, Saina and Sindhu gave it a miss?

Who is missing the tournament does not bother me. When I am on the court, all I know is that I have to beat my opponent. Any title is a confidence booster and significant in getting ranking points for Tokyo Olympic qualification.

How do you rate your prospects for the 2020 Olympics?

It’s going to be a different Olympic Games from Rio. The players will be more ready for sure. Everything is going to be different but, of course, as always, I really want to get that gold medal again.

How much have you enjoyed playing at the PBL and when can we see you back again?

I am always happy to be here in India because I love the atmosphere and my Indian fans. I’ll most definitely miss it this time. I hope to come back next season and feel all the love again.

