Marin pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

01 June 2021 21:53 IST

Suffers an ACL tear in her left knee

Defending champion Carolina Marin, on Tuesday, pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee that will require a surgery to heal.

The 27-year-old from Spain felt discomfort in her knee during training on Saturday and tests revealed that it was an ACL injury.

