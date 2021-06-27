Many schools near Tokyo shunning Olympics, says media

TOKYO

27 June 2021 21:45 IST

Many schools near Tokyo are shunning Olympic and Paralympic events, cancelling more than half the 280,000 tickets reserved for them amid worries that the Games could further spread COVID-19, a Japanese daily said on Sunday.

About 60% of the discount tickets intended for municipalities to purchase for their school children have been cancelled in the neighbouring prefectures of Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa, Mainichi Shimbun said.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education plans to ask each municipality within the capital if it still intends to send school children to the Games, the paper said, without citing sources.

As of August 2019, before the pandemic, the host city expected about 900,000 of its students to watch the Games under the programme, it added.

No officials from the organisers or the four local governments were immediately available for comment.