Manush, Reeth win titles

India’s Manush Shah and T. Reeth Rishya bagged the men’s and women’s singles titles in the ITTF Ecuador International Open table tennis tournament held in Cuenca recently.

Manush beat Juan Jesus Gomez of Mexico 11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 11-7, 11-9 in the men’s final. Reeth, seeded fourth, became the first Indian woman to win a singles crown on the pro-tour when she beat compatriot Ankita Das 6-11, 11-4, 11-6, 16-18, 11-1, 11-6 in the women’s final.

The pair of Sanil Shetty and Manush lost to Dario Arce and Juan Jesus Gomes of Mexico 7-11, 11-4, 11-3, 9-11, 8-11 in the men’s doubles final. The women’s pair of Reeth and Ankita lost to Arantxa Cossio and Clio Barcenas of Mexico 4-11, 11-6, 7-11, 13-15.