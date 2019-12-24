Manu shoots two golds

Manu Bhaker was in irrepressible form as she won the women’s and junior gold medals in air pistol after scoring a high of 588 in qualification in the 63rd National shooting championship on Tuesday.

Manu beat Devanshi Dhama by 5.2 points for the women’s gold, while the other Olympic quota winner — Yashaswini Singh Deswal — took the bronze.

Shweta Singh, Annu Raj Singh, Harveen Srao, Ruchita Vinerkar and Rahi Sarnobat were the others to make the final.

Esha Singh, who had won the women’s, junior and youth gold medals in the previous edition in Thiruvananthapuram at a tender age of 13, was not at her best and shot 563, placing her 43rd in the women’s event and not fetching her a berth in any of the finals.

In the junior section, Manu defeated Sharvari Bhoir by 2.1 points for the gold, while Devanshi Dhama won the bronze.

In the 25m rapid fire pistol, Anish Bhanwala won both the men’s and junior gold medals after topping qualification with 582.

The results:

25m rapid fire pistol: Men: 1. Anish Bhanwala 28 (582); 2. Bhavesh Shekhawat 26 (578); 3. Vijayveer Sidhu 22 (577); Team: 1. Haryana 1713; 2. Army Marksmanship Unit 1702; 3. Punjab 1695.

Juniors: 1. Anish Bhanwala 33 (582); 2. Rajkanwar Sandhu 30 (567); 3. Udhayveer Sidhu 25 (577); Team: 1. Haryana 1701; 2. Punjab 1685; 3. Chandigarh 1684.

10m air pistol: Women: 1. Manu Bhaker 243.0 (588); 2. Devanshi Dhama 237.8 (571); 3. Yashaswini Singh Deswal 217.7 (577); Team: 1. Haryana 1731; 2. Punjab 1702 (42x); 3. Railways 1702 (39x).

Juniors: 1. Manu Bhaker 240.5 (588); 2. Sharvari Bhoir 238.4 (568); 3. Devanshi Dhama 214.8 (571); Team: 1. Haryana 1718; 2. Maharashtra 1696; 3. Uttar Pradesh 1687.

Youth: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 240.7 (570); 2. Sharvari Bhoir 237.5 (568); 3. Aadhya Tayal 217.5 (567); Team: 1. Uttar Pradesh 1695; 2. Maharashtra 1693; 3. Haryana 1690.

Sub-youth: 1. Khushseerat Sandhu 566; 2. Shikha Narwal 566; 3. Nisha Yadav 563.